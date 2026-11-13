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Track-by-track breakdown of Ocean Of Another’s debut full-length, ‘I Need to Shed This Skin,’ out today
By Nao Glover,8 days ago
Today, HM is proud to offer an exclusive track-by-track breakdown of Ocean of Another’s debut full-length record, I Need to Shed This Skin, out today via Metalsound Music. One of Croatia’s most exciting heavy outfits, Ocean of Another have racked up over 2 million streams with their hotly received duo of EPs, One Day This Pain Will Subside and Loneliness of My Kin, and the band continues to showcase a deft blend of thunderous percussion and ethereal melodic injections in their new record.