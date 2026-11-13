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Who Plays Bobby Bacala? Three Sopranos Episodes to Rewatch for Steve Schirripa
By Tessa Ward,8 days ago
Choose us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Search. Steve Schirripa plays Bobby Baccalieri, better known as Bobby Bacala, on The Sopranos. In “Pine Barrens,” Bobby shows up in hunting clothes to help find two men in the woods. Tony Soprano laughs. He gets a moment to enjoy the outfit before he has to rely on the man who turned up in it.