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Washington County Receives $2.08 Million Rural Legacy Grant for Land Preservation
9 days ago
WASHINGTON COUNTY, MD (November 13, 2026) – The Washington County Division of Planning & Zoning is proud to announce the State of Maryland has awarded Washington County $2,088,793.74 through the Fiscal Year 2027 Rural Legacy Program, marking the largest grant allocation awarded to any Rural Legacy Area in the State this year. The award was announced Wednesday, October 29, 2026, and will support the continued permanent preservation of valuable agricultural, environmental, and historic lands throughout Washington County.
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