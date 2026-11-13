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Elya Minasyan: A Valuable Two-Day Experience of Scientific Exchange and Collaboration With St. Jude Global
8 days ago
Elya Minasyan, Pediatric Oncologist at Yeolyan Hematology and Oncology Center, Ministry of Health of Armenia, shared on LinkedIn:. 2 intensive days covered a wide range of important topics in our field – from genomics to everyday clinical practice. It was also a wonderful opportunity to reconnect with colleagues, build meaningful new connections, and present my abstract.