undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Public comment period open for disaster recovery funding
By The Plumas Sun,11 days ago
The Plumas County Planning Department reports the public comment period is currently open for Community Development Block Grant Disaster Recovery funding. As a result of the 2021 wildfires the State of California received $24,408,000 of CDBG-DR funds to address disaster impacts and mitigate future disasters. The CDBG-DR funding must be spent in Plumas County as the most affected county because of the 2021 wildfires.