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City plans to buy two electric work trucks
By John Michael,11 days ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The city of Bismarck is planning to buy two electric work trucks to replace vehicles in its public works fleet next year. City leaders estimate the electric trucks could save $1,500 per vehicle each year in gas costs. Public Works Director Steve Salwei presented the proposal to city commissioners Tuesday and said the trucks could also reduce maintenance costs.