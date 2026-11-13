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More companies hiring their next CFO from the outside
By Alex Zank,10 days ago
So far, 2026 has been nine months of CFO musical chairs. As CFO Brew previously reported, at the end of July, CFO turnover was tracking toward its highest rate since 2019. Fresh data supports those estimates: Public company CFO turnover globally hit its highest mark in eight years, at 15% through Q3, according to executive search firm Russell Reynolds Associates’ CFO Turnover Index. Turnover at S&P 500 companies was even higher—19%.