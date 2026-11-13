undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Which Noah Wyle TV Show Should You Start With?
By Jo Patel,10 days ago
Choose us as a preferred source to see more of our stories in Google Search. The Pitt has a structural hook that is easy to describe and, for the right viewer, hard to resist. According to the Warner Bros. Discovery pressroom, the series debuted January 9, 2025, and each episode in the first season follows one hour of a 15-hour shift in a Pittsburgh emergency department. Noah Wyle plays Dr. Michael “Robby” Robinavitch, and the shift is his. That is one of three Wyle series worth sorting out, and they do not ask for the same kind of evening.