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An investigation is underway into death of Colorado wolf in Utah
By Ali Longwell,11 days ago
A female gray wolf from Colorado died in Utah on Saturday, Nov. 7, according to a news release from Colorado Parks and Wildlife on Friday. The cause and circumstances of the wolf’s death are under investigation by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service in coordination with Parks and Wildlife and the Utah Department of Natural Resources divisions of Wildlife Resources and Law Enforcement.