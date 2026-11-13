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Canadian bishops ask Parliament to ‘split’ euthanasia bill, urging advance requests not be allowed
By Zoe Romanowsky,10 days ago
The Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops (CCCB) has called on the Canadian government to revise Bill C-41, the proposed Medical Assistance in Dying Safeguards Act, arguing that its provisions on advance requests for euthanasia raise serious ethical, legal, and human rights concerns. In a parliamentary brief released Nov. 12, the...