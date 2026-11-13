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Alvernia University to acquire Marian University
By Amira Abuzeid,4 days ago
Alvernia University in Reading, Pennsylvania, will acquire Marian University in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin, the schools announced this week. Pending institutional, canonical, and accrediting approvals from Church authorities and the U.S. Department of Education, the Congregation of Sisters of St. Agnes, which owns Marian University, said it plans to “gift” the school to Alverniaʼs founders, the Bernardine Franciscan Sisters.
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