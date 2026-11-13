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Lebanon’s president reassures Christians as they remain under pressure
By Romy Haber,4 days ago
On Oct. 28, Lebanese President Joseph Aoun told a delegation of French lawmakers who belong to a study group on Eastern Christians that “there is no danger to the Christian presence in Lebanon.” He pointed to the country’s tradition of Christian-Muslim coexistence and argued that what had happened in neighboring countries could not happen in Lebanon.
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