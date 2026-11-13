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Gallup: U.S. death penalty support drops below 50% for first time in decades
By Tyler Arnold,11 days ago
Public support for the death penalty in the United States has dropped below 50% for the first time since 1971, according to a new survey from Gallup. The survey of 1,200 adults between Oct. 1–19 found that a plurality of Americans still support the death penalty, but the number sat at 49%. It found that 45% oppose the death penalty and 5% did not have an opinion. The margin of error is plus or minus 4 percentage points.