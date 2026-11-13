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Pope Leo XIV, back in his former diocese, says all Christians are called to be missionaries
By Francis X. Rocca,8 days ago
CHICLAYO, Peru — Pope Leo XIV returned on Friday to his former diocese, where he received an ecstatic welcome and seemed equally moved to be back. “What a joy it is to return to Chiclayo! It is a blessing for me to be with you once again,” Leo said at the start of his homily at an open-air Mass in an arid plain outside the city.