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Madden Metcalf shares ‘Florida Somewhere’
By Buddy Iahn,11 days ago
Rising singer-songwriter Madden Metcalf releases his new song “Florida Somewhere,” just in time for the holiday season. Bringing a contemporary twist to his signature Saltwater Southern sound, “Florida Somewhere” is a Christmas song that trades snowy landscapes for Gulf Coast sunshine. Think windows down, drinks clinking, and a little honky-tonk holiday spirit – a fun, distinctly regional take on the Christmas song. “Florida Somewhere” was co-written by Madden Metcalf, Freddy Wexler, and Elliah Heifetz, and produced by Paul Sikes.