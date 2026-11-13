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No. 15 Seed Golden Eagles Earn At-Large Berth, Will Host MidAmerica Nazarene
10 days ago
SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. -- The John Brown University women's soccer earned an at-large berth to the 2026 NAIA Women's Soccer National Championship on Friday (Nov. 13), receiving the No. 15 overall seed and the opportunity to host MidAmerica Nazarene (Kan.) in Saturday's (Nov. 21) Second Round at Alumni Field, the NAIA National Office announced Friday night (Nov. 13).