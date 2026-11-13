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2Hollis releases ‘Lady in Red’
By Buddy Iahn,11 days ago
2Hollis has released the music video for “Lady in Red” — one of the more talked-about tracks on his recently released album, Pirouette. The album was released earlier this week and opened the next chapter for the Los Angeles artist, producer, and songwriter, expanding his collision of electronic production and emotionally charged pop songwriting into a more romantic and expressive world.