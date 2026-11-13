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Jessica Chastain covers Charles Wesley Godwin in ‘Heartland’ film
By Buddy Iahn,11 days ago
Chastain’s version of “Family Ties” is featured in the film and soundtrack. “Family Ties” has been a standout and fan favorite since the release of Charles Wesley Godwin’s acclaimed album of the same name in 2023. The song gets new life via the release of Netflix’s new film Heartland and its accompanying soundtrack. In the film’s lead role of Misty Jones, Academy Award-winner Jessica Chastain sings “Family Ties” in the film and on the soundtrack.