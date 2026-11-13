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Darius Rucker, Vince Gill, Hannah McFarland to perform at Drake White’s Benefit for the Brain 2026
By Buddy Iahn,11 days ago
The charity concert returns to Nashville next week. Country-soul singer-songwriter Drake White has announced that Darius Rucker, Vince Gill, and Hannah McFarland will join him for the third installment of his highly anticipated Benefit For The Brain concert. Taking over Nashville’s historic Ryman Auditorium on November 16th — and featuring a performance from White himself — Benefit For The Brain taps into the unifying power of music to raise funds and awareness for charity organizations devoted to mental and brain health. Tickets are on sale now and available here.