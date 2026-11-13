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Elizabeth Nichols highlights defining childhood memories in ‘Hand Me Down Genes’
By Buddy Iahn,10 days ago
Pulse Records singer-songwriter Elizabeth Nichols, in partnership with BBR Music Group, a division of BMG, offers an honest reflection of her own upbringing in the new track “Hand Me Down Genes,” out now. Written by Nichols alongside trusted co-writer Luke Laird, the song is an autobiographical story rooted in real moments from Nichols’ childhood, calling out specific memories and details that have shaped her, but not letting them define her today. She weaves the same sense of nostalgia into the accompanying music video, visually bringing these memories to life.