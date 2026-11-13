undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
NBC reveals musical performers for 100th Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade
By Buddy Iahn,10 days ago
Megan Moroney & Teddy Swims will deliver showstopping performances. On Thursday, November 26th, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will deliver holiday magic – celebrating entertainment, artistry and imagination – with its landmark 100th march. The most-watched entertainment program of the year across broadcast television will kick off the holiday season at 8:30 am in all time zones on NBC, Peacock, and Telemundo.