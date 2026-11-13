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Jet Jurgensmeyer rings in the holiday season with ‘Santa Drives a Chevrolet’
By Buddy Iahn,11 days ago
Emerging country artist Jet Jurgensmeyer debuts his new holiday single, “Santa Drives A Chevrolet.” The song reimagines Santa as a hardworking dad whose Christmas deliveries look a little different, swapping his traditional sleigh for a Chevrolet. “Santa Drives A Chevrolet” is available on all streaming platforms via Simba Entertainment.