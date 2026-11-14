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NOC Week in Review #19: 11/7-13/2026
By Keith Chow,11 days ago
This week’s biggest story didn’t come from anything we published — it came from inside DC Studios itself. I wrote about James Gunn and Peter Safran stepping down as co-CEOs of DC Studios, with former Marvel Studios exec Jeremy Latcham set to take over in December. The timing stings a little: it’s almost four years to the day since the two of them were brought in to rebuild the DCU from scratch. Plus, Gunn was wrapping up post on next year’s Superman sequel Man of Tomorrow. Can’t wait for how that press junket is going to turn out! I’ll have more thoughts on this soon, so tune in to the NOC next week for more.