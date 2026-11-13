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Possible Heavy Rain Forecast, Sandbag Locations
10 days ago
San Andreas, CA – Emergency services in Calaveras and Tuolumne Counties urge the public to prepare for possible heavy rain this weekend. Calaveras County OES encourages residents to take a few steps now to prepare for potential heavy rainfall and localized flooding. Properties prone to flooding should have clear gutters, storm drains, and drainage areas, and have sandbags on hand. The public is asked to monitor updated weather forecasts, use caution when traveling in heavy rain, use windshield wipers, and never drive through standing or moving water.