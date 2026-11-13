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Yankees Target Alec Bohm As Skubal Talks Heat Up
By Dallin Ballard,11 days ago
The New York Yankees are looking hard at third base options as the winter approaches. Reports indicate the club has interest in Philadelphia Phillies star Alec Bohm. This move aims to fix a position that has struggled for years. The team needs a steady hand at the hot corner to support the lineup. While the interest is real, some reports suggest the depth of that interest is still unclear.