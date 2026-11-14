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CAMCO Nevada Adopts Air Force Veteran, Honors His Birthday
By Ruth Furman,11 days ago
Bob, a veteran who served during the Korean War, turned 96 Friday, Nov. 13. The CAMCO team learned about Bob from a friend who is Bob’s neighbor. When she learned about Bob, CAMCO Nevada Vice President of Business Development Mary Rendina invited other colleagues to write Bob birthday cards. She wanted Bob, who lives with his dog, to know that his community cares about him.
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