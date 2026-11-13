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Ikea Heads South to Sarasota, FL, for Next Store
10 days ago
Ikea’s recent push to expand its smaller supercenter format into new and existing markets reaches Sarasota, FL, with a new store set to open November 18. The new store will complement a full-sized 353,000-square-foot Tampa Ikea superstore already in operation a bit north of Sarasota. In February, Ikea announced it would open smaller-format stores in Culver City, CA; Tulsa, OK; Gurnee, IL; and Fort Collins, CO. More recently, the company reported it would open a small-format store in Westlake, OH, near Cleveland, and another in Naperville, IL. The Tulsa store, Ikea’s first in Oklahoma, opened in October. Ikea also said it plans to open a small-format store in Syracuse, NY, weighing in at 88,500 square feet, as well as multiple Texas locations.
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