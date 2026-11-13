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Mintel: Priorities, Not Products, Will Compel Consumer Shopping Behavior
9 days ago
Mintel’s “2027 Global Predictions” report concludes that brands will depend less on launching more standalone products going forward and more on helping consumers achieve meaningful outcomes that fit personal lifestyle ecosystems. Consumers increasingly prioritize outcomes they want to achieve as they approach shopping rather than particular products,...