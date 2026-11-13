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Carmine Conti, Rick Duarte Elected as the Newest Field Directors on the Little League® International Board of Directors
9 days ago
Voted on by the District Administrators (D.A.s) during their Region Meetings at the 29th Little League® International Congress in February 2026, Carmine Conti and Rick Duarte have officially been named as Field Directors to the Little League International Board of Directors, as approved by the Board during its annual fall meeting, hosted in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.