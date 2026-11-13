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The unexpected item driving consumer drone deliveries
By Sally French,7 days ago
Walmart has been the single dominant retailer in the drone delivery space, with partnerships in place with major drone delivery players like Wing and Zipline. Walmart’s drone delivery operations are undergoing a massive expansion tear in the U.S., with plans announced this year to even come to my own turf of the San Francisco Bay Area. I’ve only had one item ever delivered to me via drone that wasn’t a beta test — and it was a Walmart order (albeit in Dallas, Texas, aka the Drone Star State).