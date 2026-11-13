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Berks County’s Veterans Affairs Dept. offers new program for veterans to find, keep civilian jobs
By 69 News,11 days ago
WYOMISSING, Pa. - The Berks County Department of Veterans Affairs announced a new program centered around employment. The new veterans’ employment and assistance program will provide job counseling, training and financial assistance — to both veterans and their spouses. It's all part of an expanded partnership with PA...