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Chatham Subaru giving away free turkeys at Enmarket Arena
By JB Ricks,11 days ago
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Chatham Subaru is partnering with Pittman Enterprises and other local businesses to host a free turkey drive. Event organizers said the purpose of the event is to distribute hundreds of turkeys to families in Savannah. The drive is being held on Saturday, November 14 at 11 a.m. at parking lot J of the Enmarket Arena, and will continue while supplies last.
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