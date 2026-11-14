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Rogers Has ‘Open Door’ Policy As Woodlawn CEO
11 days ago
New Woodlawn Health CEO Brad Rogers said he has an “open door” policy for people who need to talk with him. “That doesn’t mean you’ll always be able to come in and see me right away, but it does mean that we do want to hear from you, and you’re welcome to call and come set up a time to talk with us, and we normally can get you in the next week or so,” he said. “We want everybody to know that this is their community hospital.”