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Recap: Spurs extend win streak to 11, Heat duo dominate and more from Friday's Emirates NBA Cup night
By Jerry Jiang, for NBA.com,10 days ago
The Indiana Pacers got their first win in Emirates NBA Cup Group Play as they beat the defending Emirates NBA Cup champions New York Knicks 106-104. The San Antonio Spurs continued to click on all cylinders with another win, stretching their win streak to 11 as they earned a wire-to-wire win vs. the Golden State Warriors.