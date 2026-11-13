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Man shot and killed by coworker at Covington construction site, sheriff's office says
By CHAD CALDER,11 days ago
A man shot and killed his coworker in the Covington Country Club area Friday morning, the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office said. Deputies were called to a construction site in the 100 block of Bertel Street just before 11:30 a.m. The suspect has been taken into custody, but the identities of both men are being withheld pending notification of the victim’s next of kin.