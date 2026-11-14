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Benny’s Haunted Car Wash raises record-breaking amount for OLOL Children’s Hospital
By Kiersten Williams,11 days ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - After its sixth annual haunted car wash event, Benny’s Car Wash says it made its largest donation to a local hospital in the event’s history. According to officials, the event raised over $74,000 for Our Lady of the Lake Children’s Hospital, a record-breaking amount of money raised since Benny’s started the event in 2021.
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