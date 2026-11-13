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Chinese AI labs are training models on Nvidia's Blackwell despite export controls, says ex-OpenAI engineer
By Thomas Claburn,10 days ago
US export controls are not stopping AI labs in China from using restricted Nvidia chips, according to a report from a former OpenAI engineer. Will DePue, who left the AI giant earlier this year to launch Unemployment Labs, an AI research consultancy, published forensic evidence showing that "DeepSeek, Moonshot AI, MiniMax and Ant Group have gained access to Nvidia's Blackwell GPUs, despite restrictions on exporting these chips to China, and are using that hardware to create their AI models."