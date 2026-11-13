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Florida anti-DEI law: Tallahassee celebrations face funding cuts, risk of disappearing
By Nick Karmia,11 days ago
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — A Florida law restricting local governments from funding and promoting diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives has not taken effect yet, but organizers behind longstanding Tallahassee celebrations are already preparing for the possibility of losing government support — and Leon County Commissioner Brian O'Keefe says some local events could ultimately face the same fate now confronting celebrations elsewhere in Florida.