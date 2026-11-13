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Angela Henderson
10 days ago
Angela Henderson, born on October 12, 1971, in the lively town of Morrilton, Arkansas, graced the world with her presence for 55 delightful years. Known for her loving nature, Angela was a retired cook and cashier who brought warmth and a sprinkle of humor to every meal she served. Her life was a testament to the saying, "A day without laughter is a day wasted," as she never missed an opportunity to crack a joke or flash her playful smile. Angela resided in Conway, Arkansas, where she embraced life with open arms and an unyielding spirit.