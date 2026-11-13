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Cape Coral Community Fridge Faces $150 Daily Fines Over Enclosure Delay
By Josh Strickland,9 days ago
532 S.E. 47th Ter. — Approximate Community Fridge Dispute Site. A free community fridge that has fed hungry neighbors outside Lee County Plumbing and Supply in Cape Coral for more than five years could soon face $150-a-day fines, and its owner says the refrigerators may have to be hauled away entirely if the city doesn't sign off on a proposed enclosure by Nov. 15.
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