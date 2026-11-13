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Google's Chesterfield Data Center Hit With Second DEQ Violation Notice a Little More Than a Month Later
By Tanner Kowalczyk,11 days ago
Google's Project Peanut data center in Chesterfield County has landed in regulatory trouble twice in a little more than a month, after the Virginia Department of Environmental Quality issued a second notice of violation on Oct. 30 following seven earlier violations reported on Sept. 29. The site, the first of three Google data center projects planned for the county, has become a test case for how the state polices rapid data center construction amid mounting environmental complaints.
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