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Palm Desert Weighs $5.7M Drone and Dispatch Plan for Three Cities
By Riley Bennett,8 days ago
Palm Desert’s City Council is weighing a pair of regional public safety proposals that together carry a price tag of nearly $5.7 million, including a five-year drone contract with Axon Enterprise capped at $4.5 million and a shared real-time information center estimated at $1.2 million. If approved, the plans would let Riverside County Sheriff’s deputies launch drones from docking stations to view emergencies from above and would give them access to a new coordination hub inside the Palm Desert Sheriff’s Station.
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