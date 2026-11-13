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Worcester Parents Push to Pull Devices From Little Kids, Committee Stalls Decision
By Isabela Iannucci,8 days ago
Worcester parents who spent months building support for a petition to pull individually assigned devices from preschool through second-grade classrooms left Thursday night's School Committee meeting without the answer they wanted. Instead of a vote on their request, the committee sent the matter to a subcommittee for further discussion, leaving the policy question unresolved for now.
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