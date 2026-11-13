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Still Possible Lake-Effect Precipitation in Northern Counties, Sunny & Chilly This Weekend
By Clarence Ponsler,11 days ago
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WLFI) - We’ve been dealing with off-and-on lake-effect showers (some mixing with wintry precipitation) throughout today. High temperatures reached the lower-to-mid 40s with feels like temperatures in the upper 30s. Tonight:. I’m forecasting isolated to scattered lake-effect showers transitioning to a wintry mix or all snow...