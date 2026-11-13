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Arkansas Game and Fish Secures $9.45 Million to Improve Wildlife Habitat on Private Lands
By News Room,10 days ago
A $9.45 million federal conservation award is expected to bring new opportunities to Arkansas farmers and private landowners, with plans to improve more than 70,000 acres of forests, grasslands, and wetlands across the state. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission received the funding through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Regional...
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