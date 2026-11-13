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Election Commission to meet to certify election
By Eric Tyler,7 days ago
The Conway County Election Commission will be meeting Friday afternoon to certify the November 3rd General Election. The Commission has already reviewed provisional ballots that were cast. After the approved provisional ballots were processed earlier this week, Election Coordinator Leslie Holloway said the only ballots that still need to be processed are a few military and overseas ballots…