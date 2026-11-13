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CHI St. Vincent Morrilton nurse receives DAISY Award
By Eric Tyler,7 days ago
A registered nurse at CHI St. Vincent Morrilton, Derek DePriest, is a recipient of the prestigious DAISY Award. The national award, presented by the DAISY Foundation, is presented to nurses selected for their extraordinary care and compassion. Derek was recognized after a patient’s family member hand-wrote a nomination praising him for how he took care of their father. The family said Derek brought joy and light into their room with his personality during a difficult time, checking on them often and making sure all their needs were met…