undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Oppelo man dies in Faulkner Co. accident
By Rich Moellers,7 days ago
An Oppelo man was killed Sunday afternoon in a three-vehicle accident in Faulkner County. Arkansas State Police say 24-year-old Lucas Schoettl was riding a northbound Kawasaki motorcycle near the intersection of Highway 36 and U.S. 64 around 4:00 p.m. Investigators say a southbound Nissan Pathfinder attempted to turn left into a parking lot and collided with the motorcycle, ejecting Schoettl. The motorcycle then crossed the centerline and struck a GMC Yukon traveling behind the Nissan. Schoettl suffered fatal injuries in the crash…