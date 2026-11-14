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Turf Paradise Operator Gets Conditional OTB Reprieve
By Byron King,11 days ago
The Arizona Racing Commission voted unanimously Nov. 13 to conditionally reverse the emergency suspension of the teletrack wagering permit held by Turf Paradise operator Skyfall 7, clearing the way for the operator to work toward reopening its wagering network and potentially being ready for the track's intended Nov. 27 meet opening. The reversal is contingent on Skyfall 7, which operates Turf Paradise on a lease agreement, completing the approval process for key employees ahead of the meet.
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