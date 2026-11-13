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bet365 bonus code CBSBET365: Get $200 in bonus bets for UCLA-Illinois, Heat-Cavaliers, NBA on Friday
By Blake Von Hagen,7 days ago
The latest bet365 bonus code CBSBET365 gives new users $200 in bonus bets after placing a first wager of $10 or more, with the offer varying by state. Friday's sports schedule is headlined by No. 4 UCLA vs. Illinois in college football, along with Cavaliers vs. Heat in the NBA. The Bruins are 9.5-point favorites against the Illini, while the Heat are 2.5-point favorites against the Cavaliers. Claim $200 in bonus bets with a $10 bet by signing up for bet365 Sportsbook with the bet365 bonus code CBSBET365: